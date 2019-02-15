Tennis: Kerber survives scare to reach Qatar semi-finals

DOHA (AFP) - Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber came from a set down on Thursday (Feb 14) to reach the Qatar Open semi-finals, in a match lasting more than two hours.

The world number six won 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in a tough encounter against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic - who was given a time violation in the final set - to set up a last-four clash against Kiki Bertens or Elise Mertens.

"In the first set I did a lot mistakes," said Kerber.

"She was playing good. She was pushing the ball. She hit the balls really fast.

"In the second set, I was just trying to come back, playing point by point and trying to make less mistakes.

"And the third set it was a few up-and-downs, especially then at the end, a lot of emotions, as well. But I'm happy that I won it.

"It was a really close match, and I think just one, two points decided the match."

The German not only battled back from being a set down, she was also a break down in the second and third sets before winning through.

It is Kerber's first semi-final since she won at Wimbledon last year.

Bertens and Mertens play later on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina became the first player through to the semi-finals, beating another Czech, qualifier Karolina Muchova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

"I found a way to have to beat her," said Svitolina.

"I was very happy I could do it in two sets." She will either play world number three and top seed in Doha, Simona Halep, or Germany's Julia Goerges in the next round.

That pair also play later on Thursday.