Tennis: Kenin powers into first semi-final since Melbourne triumph

LYON (AFP) - Sofia Kenin reached her first semi-final since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month by beating France's Oceane Dodin in the Lyon last eight on Friday (March 6).

The American top seed bounced back after losing a tight second set to win 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 against the world number 130.

Kenin had ended a three-match losing streak by beating Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round before saving a match point to edge out Romanian qualifier Jacqueline Cristian on Thursday.

The world number five will face either French third seed Caroline Garcia or Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck for a place in her sixth WTA final.

Kenin raced through the opening set in just 26 minutes, but was pegged back by a dogged Dodin in the second-set tie-break after failing to serve out the match in the ninth game.

The 21-year-old quickly recovered, though, breaking her opponent three times in the decider before sealing victory on her second match point.