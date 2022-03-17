Tennis: Kecmanovic stuns Berrettini to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (AFP) - Serbia's 61st-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic shocked sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 on Wednesday (March 16) to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The 22-year-old Kecmanovic equalled the biggest win of his career as he reached the last eight of a Masters level event for the second time.

Berrettini, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021, is at a career-high sixth in the world after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

But he couldn't find the answer against an aggressive Kecmanovic, who pressured Berrettini's serve throughout.

Unable to convert two break points in the eighth game of the final set, Kecmanovic broke Berrettini to love in the final game, letting out a shout of triumph as the Italian sent a forehand wide on match point.

Kecmanovic will now be hoping to go further than his quarter-final run in the California desert in 2019.

Standing in his way will be 20th-seeded American Fritz, who shook off a slow start to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Rafael Nadal improved his perfect 2022 record to 18-0, battling past American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) to reach the quarter-finals.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and lifted the trophy in Acapulco last month, stayed on track for a fourth title in the California desert.

But he had to weather a barrage of big shots from the 2.11m-tall American, including a raft of serves that topped the 225kmh mark.

Nadal became just the second player to start a season 18-0 since the ATP Tour launched in 1990. Novak Djokovic has done it twice, starting 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020.

The world No.4 next faces Australian Nick Kyrgios, who advanced on a walkover when scheduled opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy withdrew because of illness.

Women's quarter-final action got underway on Wednesday, with third-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland taking on American Madison Keys and former world number one Simona Halep facing Petra Martic.

Swiatek, 20, is coming off a title in Doha last month, has rallied from a set down in each of her matches this week, including an impressive fourth-round comeback against German world number one Angelique Kerber in which Swiatek trailed by a break in the final set.

Romania's Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion who lifted the Indian Wells trophy in 2015, will be facing Martic for the first time since she beat the Croatian in the quarter-finals here in 2018.