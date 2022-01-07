Tennis: Japan's Nishikori pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Nishikori has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has struggled for consistency. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (REUTERS) - Japan's Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open Grand Slam because he is still recovering from a hip injury, the 32-year-old said on Thursday (Jan 6).

Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 US Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and struggled for consistency.

"Since the end of last year I have been struggling with my hip," Nishikori, currently ranked 47th, said on Twitter.

"It is not 100% recovered yet and I will have to pull out of the Aussie swing.

"This is very disappointing as the Australian Open feels like my 'home' Grand Slam... And can't wait to be back next year."

Nishikori suffered a first-round exit in last year's edition of the Melbourne Park major.

The tournament begins on Jan 17.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Djokovic a victim of politics, kept in captivity in Australia, say family
Tennis: Nadal ‘sorry’ for Djokovic but says he knew the risks

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.