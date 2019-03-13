Tennis: Hurkacz has Nishikori's number again at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori was sent packing by Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz on Tuesday (March 12) in the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Hurkacz rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, recovering a break in the third set to post his second win in as many tournaments over Nishikori after a second-round triumph in Dubai.

That victory, which put him into his first ATP quarter-final, propelled Hurkacz to his current career-high ranking of 67 in the world.

He'll face either 10th-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic or 24th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov for a place in the quarter-finals.