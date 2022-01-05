Tennis: Halep wins in Melbourne, Barty outlasts Gauff in Adelaide but Sabalenka, Sakkari crash

MELBOURNE (AFP, REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Simona Halep won her first match since November, when she downed Australia's Destanee Aiava in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament on Wednesday (Jan 5).

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who is now ranked 30th in the world, had no trouble against the big hitting Aiava, winning 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

With most of the top women playing in Adelaide this week, Halep and top seed Naomi Osaka are the main drawcards at the Melbourne tournament, being played at Melbourne Park, the home of the Australian Open.

Osaka booked her second-round place with a win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday and the two are favoured to meet in this week's final.

In other matches, third-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of the Slovak Republic 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6) and sixth seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland was too strong for American Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-2.

Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, 37, a former world No. 2, turned back time to oust ninth-seeded American Alison Riske 7-5, 6-3.

In the men's ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis defeated American Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-4 and will provide the opposition for Spaniard Rafa Nadal in his first Tour match since August.

Berankis broke Giron three times to take a tight opening set before sealing a comfortable victory.

Up next for the world No. 104 at the Australian Open warm-up will be the 20-time Grand Slam winner, who is back in action after overcoming a left foot injury that ended his 2021 season prematurely.

Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open before returning in an Abu Dhabi exhibition event. His last match on the Tour was at the Citi Open on Aug. 5.

The 35-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, is also competing in the doubles at the event, partnering Jaume Munar to victory in a match on Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, Jordan Thompson battled from a set down to beat fellow Australian Christopher O'Connell 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 while Alexei Popyrin got past Stefano Travaglia 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was plagued by unforced errors but displayed plenty of fight on her return to the WTA Tour, as she rallied from a set down to beat American Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Adelaide International.

Barty, the 2020 Adelaide champion, last played competitively at the US Open in September before heading home to Australia and appeared rusty at times in the contest before mounting a brilliant comeback to reach the quarter-finals.