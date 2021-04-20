Tennis: Halep targets Stuttgart success on return to clay after recovering from shoulder injury

(REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Simona Halep said she has recovered from a right shoulder injury that forced her out of the Miami Open last month and is determined to kick off her European clay-court season with a long-awaited win at the Stuttgart Open.

The 29-year-old Romanian pulled out of Miami, her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open in February, after experiencing soreness following practice sessions.

"I had more than two weeks' break and some treatment on my shoulder. I feel much better," the world No. 3 told reporters at the WTA 500 event.

"I didn't have pain in the last few days that I practised at home and also here. Hopefully, I can stay like that during matches because matches are different from practice."

The former French Open champion has won every major European clay title on the WTA calendar except Stuttgart.

"I want it badly. It's a nice tournament, nice conditions, the people are nice to me here," she said.

"It's one of my goals to win this tournament as well. I want to win all the clay-court tournaments if possible."

Halep said Australia's strict Covid-19 restrictions means her coach Darren Cahill will remain in her corner throughout the clay-court swing.

"He'll be with me because he can't get back home... he's stuck with me. He's been in Romania for a week," the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

"We trained very well back home. Now, he's here for the first time and it's nice to have him the whole clay season because it's my favourite. To have him means a lot. I have confidence when he's around."