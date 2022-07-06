Tennis: Halep demolishes Anisimova to set up Wimbledon semi against Rybakina

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) – There has been no stopping Simona Halep at this year’s Wimbledon as the Romanian produced another eye-catching performance to surge into the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday (July 6).

The 2019 champion did not exactly give the fans who had forked out £175 (S$293) for a Centre Court ticket value for money as she toppled a shell-shocked Anisimova in 63 minutes to reach her third semi-final at the All England Club.

“Definitely this is my best tennis,” Halep said.

“I am trying to build my confidence back, and it’s good.”

“It’s great to be back in the semi-finals,” added the former world No. 1.

“I’m very emotional right now. It means a lot.”

After Halep had wrapped up the first set when Anisimova banged a service return long, the American was left rejecting one racket after another into her red bag as she was broken for the fourth time to trail 4-1 in the second set.

The 30-year-old Halep was broken while serving for the match at 5-1 and Anisimova had her 0-40 down when she tried again at 5-3.

But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh at 15-40 down got Halep’s legs moving again and the 16th seed secured victory when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

She will next meet 17th seed Elena Rybakina, who recovered from a shaky start to overwhelm Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to become the first Kazakhstan player to reach the last four of a Grand Slam.

The first set was close but swung on the third game when, after five deuces Tomljanovic broke before serving strongly to take it 6-4.

Rybakina, 23, broke early in the second and though Tomljanovic’s athletic court coverage enabled her to hit straight back, the tall Kazak then took total command, breaking to love to win the second on the back of 11 straight points.

Rybakina, who took her tournament ace tally into the 40s with another 15, cranked up the pressure in the decider, taking a 3-0 lead after winning seven games in a row, and breaking again for 5-1.

Although her progress was briefly held up, she served out brilliantly and fittingly finished the match with an ace.