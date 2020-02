DUBAI (AFP) - Simona Halep defeated Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday (Feb 22) to secure her 20th career title with victory at the Dubai Championships.

The world number two from Romania, who also won the title in Dubai in 2015, clinched her first trophy since Wimbledon last summer.

Rybakina, playing her fourth final from five tournaments this season, stalled on a WTA-leading 19 match wins for 2020.