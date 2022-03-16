Tennis: Halep beats Cirstea to win all-Romanian showdown in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Simona Halep dispatched fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday (March 15) to reach the quarter-finals of Indian Wells for a fifth time.

Former world number one Halep, who won the WTA 1000 event seven years ago, cruised through the first set with help from her error-prone opponent.

Cirstea took a 2-0 lead to start the second but the two-time major champion battled back, sealing the win when the world number 27 fired a backhand wide on match point.

A beaming Halep blew a kiss to the television cameras, pumped her fist and waved excitedly to the crowd at Stadium One after winning the Romanian derby.

Next up for Halep is either Petra Martic or Ludmilla Samsonova.