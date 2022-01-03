Tennis: Greek Tsitsipas goes down fighting as Argentina, Spain stay unbeaten

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Stefanos Tsitsipas showed little sign of the elbow problem that forced him out of his ATP Cup singles opener, but he failed to find a way past Diego Schwartzman as the Argentinian won an epic battle 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 6-3 on Monday (Jan 3) to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Greece.

Tsitsipas, who had surgery in November and missed Saturday's meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before playing the doubles rubber, took advantage of Schwartzman's misfiring serve to gain the early advantage at the Ken Rosewell Arena.

He grabbed an early break in the second set, but lost his way thereafter as Schwartzman clawed his way back and levelled the contest before fending off a late comeback attempt while up 4-2 in the decider to help Argentina stay unbeaten in Group D.

"I was just trying to think that it was his first match for two months after his elbow injury, so I was thinking just to try and be in the match," Schwartzman said.

"I had the chance and I was ready. I'm very happy because playing against Stefanos and being a set-and-a-break down is not easy, but I found a way."

Federico Delbonis overcame Michail Pervolarakis 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 earlier to put the South Americans in control before Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez battled past Petros Tsitsipas and Markos Kalovelonis 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 in the doubles to seal an emphatic 3-0 win.

In Group A, former winners Serbia failed to make their advantage count after clinching the opening singles rubber, going down 2-1 to Chile.

Filip Krajinovic put them ahead with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Alejandro Tabilo, but Chile levelled the tie through Cristian Garin, who was leading 4-6, 6-4, 3-0 against Dusan Lajovic when the Serbian No. 2 was forced to retire with cramps.

"We played an amazing match and I feel sorry for Dusan," said Garin.

"It was so tough. I was going point-by-point in the second set and I'm so grateful to the Chilean support in the crowd."