Tennis great Becker facing seven years in jail

LONDON • Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be jailed for up to seven years, after being found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy by a London court on Friday.

The 54-year-old, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

The former world No. 1 had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than €1.5 million (S$2.2 million).

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.

Becker told jurors that he did not know the whereabouts of several pieces of silverware, including his first of three Wimbledon trophies which he won in 1985.

The four charges he was convicted on were removing property totalling close to €427,000 from his bankruptcy estate, failing to disclose ownership of a property in Leimen in Germany, concealing a loan of €825,000 from the Bank of Alpinum of Lichtenstein and ownership of 75,000 shares in Breaking Data Corp.

The German, who also won the 1992 Olympic men's doubles gold with Michael Stich, was acquitted of the other 20 charges.

"Today's verdict confirms that Boris Becker failed to comply with his legal obligation to declare significant assets in his bankruptcy," said Dean Beale, chief executive of the Insolvency Service.

"This conviction serves as a clear warning to those who think they can hide their assets and get away with it. You will be found out and prosecuted."

Judge Deborah Taylor has released Becker on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on April 29, when he could face a jail sentence of up to seven years.

He did not respond to questions from reporters as he left the court.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE