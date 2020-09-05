Tennis: Goffin passes Krajinovic test to reach last-16 in US Open

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Seventh seed David Goffin was made to work hard by Serbian Filip Krajinovic before clinching a 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 win at the US Open on Friday (Sept 4), moving into the fourth round for the fourth consecutive year at Flushing Meadows.

The Belgian stormed out of the blocks to convert three break point opportunities in the opening set as Krajinovic struggled for control on his second serve.

Both players converted two break points each in a seesaw second set before Goffin edged the tiebreak to claim a two-set advantage.

After taking an early lead in the third set, Goffin was again pegged back by 26th seed Krajinovic but the world number 10 prevailed with a decisive break in the 10th game to seal victory in just over two hours.

Goffin will face either 12th seeded Canadian power-hitter Denis Shapovalov or home favourite and number 19 seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals.