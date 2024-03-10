Tennis - Gauff survives Burel scare at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California - Coco Gauff overcame a 5-2 third-set deficit against unseeded Frenchwoman Clara Burel to emerge with hardfought 2-6 6-3 7-6(4) victory on Saturday and reach the Indian Wells third round.

The third-seeded American teenager came out tight, spraying errors around the court and double faulting on two break points in a poor first set that Burel wrapped up with an unreturnable serve.

U.S. Open champion Gauff stepped up her serving in the second set and moved into the court to take time away from her opponent, using her speed to race down a drop shot and level the contest at a set apiece.

Burel refused to go away under sunny skies in the California desert, however, breaking for a 2-0 lead when Gauff's forehand sailed long.

Gauff wasted two break points in the next game and was broken again as Burel suddenly found herself leading 4-0 in the third.

Serving for the match up 5-3, it was 44th-ranked Burel's turn to tighten up and Gauff pounced on her short balls and tentative serves.

Gauff stayed aggressive in the tiebreaker, sealing the win after a long rally ended with Burel misfiring wide to the delight of the crowd on centre court.

"I'm happy with the mental fight," Gauff said. "It wasn't my best tennis but it's not about how you show up on your good days, it's how you show up on your bad ones and I'm happy with how I showed up today."

Gauff will face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round after the Italian beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-4.

Emma Raducanu advanced to the third round after Dayana Yastremska was forced to retire with an injury from their match while trailing 4-0 in the first set.

The pair exchanged a hug at the net and the British wildcard applauded the 30th-seeded Ukrainian as she left the court.

Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu will next face Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or American Peyton Stears. REUTERS