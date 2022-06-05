Tennis: Gauff loses second French Open final in two days after doubles defeat

Jessica Pegula (left) and Coco Gauff were beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final on June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (AFP) - Coco Gauff suffered a second heartbreaking French Open final defeat when she and American partner Jessica Pegula were beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final on Sunday (June 5).

The French pair won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to add the 2022 title to their 2016 Roland Garros triumph.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Gauff had lost the singles final at Roland Garros in straight sets to Iga Swiatek of Poland.

"Hopefully, we can win one in the future," Gauff told the crowd and praised the atmosphere.

"The band was pretty cool, I thought I was at an American football game."

