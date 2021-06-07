Tennis: Gauff dominates Jabeur to reach French Open quarter-finals, will face unseeded Krejcikova

PARIS (REUTERS) - American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a crushing 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (June 7).

The 17-year-old capitalised on a nervous start by Jabeur and never let her opponent off the hook in a clinical display.

Jabeur, like Gauff a former junior French Open champion, tried to mix things up with her trademark drop shots but nothing could disrupt Gauff's flow.

Gauff wrapped up the win in less than an hour on her fourth match point and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

She will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who swept Sloane Stephens aside 6-2, 6-0 in a match-up of unseeded players, for a place in the semis.

"Very happy to reach my first quarter-final, I played really well today," 24th seed Gauff said on court. “Today I played probably my best match so far in the tournament.”

She served no double faults and such was the accuracy and power of her serve that Jabeur won only nine points off it.

“I think she never served like this before, and that was her best day today,” the 25th seed, who matched her run to the fourth round last year, said.

“It was very hard for me to return today. I think she deserved it today, and I will have to get back to work. But, honestly, not really a lot to regret.”

The 33rd-ranked Krejcikova, who won the 2018 doubles title at Roland Garros with Katerina Siniakova, has been unbeaten since a maiden title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open and dominated the 2017 US Open winner from the start on a sun-bathed Suzanne Lenglen court.

Former world No. 3 Stephens, who reached the final in Paris in 2018, did not have any answer to Krejcikova's powerful but effortless play in their first meeting and did not help her cause by committing 26 unforced errors.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova broke the American's serve twice in the opening set and then wiped her out in the second. The Czech converted her second match point with a forehand winner, her 10th of the match.

Krejcikova was the third Czech opponent for Stephens in a row and the American was forced to hurry her shots in the face of clean hitting from her opponent.

“I was just thinking I have to play my game, I have to be aggressive, because I was expecting she’s going to play like high, really topspin balls,” Krejcikova told reporters.

“And it was actually happening. And then, you know, I just think that I was playing smarter. I was actually playing all those important points really well, so I think that was actually the key.

“I felt a little bit that I actually wasn’t the favourite. I felt that Sloane was the favourite. That’s how I actually approached the match.”