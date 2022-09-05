Tennis: Garcia storms into maiden US Open quarter-final

Caroline Garcia of France celebrates match point against Alison Riske-Amritraj, on Sept 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
39 min ago

NEW YORK - France's Caroline Garcia swept into the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

World number 17 Garcia reached her only other Grand Slam last-eight at Roland Garros five years ago.

The 28-year-old is in a rich vein of form, having arrived in New York on the back of a title run in Cincinatti and is now on a 12-match win streak.

"Alison is a very tough player, a great fighter, great mover but I was ready for it," said Garcia, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"The first set was not great tennis but I managed my emotions better in the rest of the match." She added: "I am so excited, it's been a great few weeks in the US. I am going for my shots and having fun."

Garcia had lost all three of her previous meetings against Riske-Amritraj but was always in control on Sunday. She broke in the 10th game of the first set to seal the opener and raced to a double break to lead 5-1 in the second.

The powerful Frenchwoman wrapped up victory in the next game on a fifth match point having fired a total of 30 winners compared to the American's seven.

Garcia will face either Coco Gauff of the United States or China's Zhang Shuai for a spot in the semi-finals. AFP

More On This Topic
Tennis: Kvitova outlasts Muguruza in tense US Open duel
Tennis: Jabeur pushes past Rogers to reach US Open fourth round

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top