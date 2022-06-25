Tennis: Garcia beats Andreescu to win first WTA title since 2019 in Bad Homburg

It was Garcia's eighth career title and her first since Nottingham in 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY (AFP) - World number 75 Caroline Garcia warmed up for Wimbledon by coming from a set down to beat Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the WTA event in Bad Homburg on Saturday (June 25).

It was the 28-year-old French player's eighth career title and her first since Nottingham in 2019.

The former world number four dropped the opening set as the Canadian Andreescu edged a tiebreak.

Garcia came back though to break twice in the second set before clinching the match in a third set when both players struggled to hold their service.

Garcia will face British-Japanese world number 206 Yuriko Miyazaki in the opening round at Wimbledon while Andreescu faces American qualifier Emina Bektas.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by seeing legend Serena back at Wimbledon
Tennis: Nadal says pain-free for first time in 'year and half'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top