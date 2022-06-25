Tennis: Garcia beats Andreescu to win first WTA title since 2019 in Bad Homburg

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY (AFP) - World number 75 Caroline Garcia warmed up for Wimbledon by coming from a set down to beat Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the WTA event in Bad Homburg on Saturday (June 25).

It was the 28-year-old French player's eighth career title and her first since Nottingham in 2019.

The former world number four dropped the opening set as the Canadian Andreescu edged a tiebreak.

Garcia came back though to break twice in the second set before clinching the match in a third set when both players struggled to hold their service.

Garcia will face British-Japanese world number 206 Yuriko Miyazaki in the opening round at Wimbledon while Andreescu faces American qualifier Emina Bektas.