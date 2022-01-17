Tennis: Game, set, cash - Djokovic's Australian saga gives sponsors headache

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Novak Djokovic's bruising Australian saga not only stalled his push for a record 21st Grand Slam, but could also force his multi-million dollar backers to rethink their relationship with one of tennis' greatest, if flawed, champions.

The 34-year-old world No. 1, who was deported from Australia on Sunday (Jan 16), has banked more than US$150 million (S$202.3 million) on court in his career.

Off court, the numbers are just as staggering.

In 2021 alone, his sponsorship deals brought in some US$30 million, according to figures from Forbes magazine.

His place on the rich list was assured by deals from a range of companies including Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Asics to French car maker Peugeot.

Djokovic's Lacoste contract was his most lucrative, valued at around US$9 million by several American media outlets.

However, that income still lags behind his contemporaries.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams, who both passed 40 in 2021, banked US$90 million and US$40 million respectively. Japan's Naomi Osaka attracted US$55 million.

Some experts feel that Djokovic's fiery temperament and notorious mis-steps - he was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for accidentally firing a ball at the throat of an official - count against him.

"There is this impression that maybe he is not as likeable as Federer or Rafael Nadal," said Patrick Rishe, professor of sports economics at Washington University in the US city of St. Louis.

Although involved in several charities and respected by most of his peers, Djokovic's professional single-mindedness and stance over the Covid-19 vaccination have caused splits.

'Image tarnished'