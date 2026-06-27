Tennis-From one double bagel to 2 million strawberries — Wimbledon by numbers

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Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2024 The Wimbledon logo is pictured on the handle of a racket REUTERS/Paul Childs

June 26 - With the Wimbledon 2026 tournament beginning on Monday, here are some facts and figures compiled by Reuters:

* One - The number of women who have won a Wimbledon singles final with a “double bagel” (6-0 6-0) during the Open Era, after Iga Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova by that score in 2025.

* Five - The record for consecutive men’s Championships titles, held by Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg.

* Seven - The number of Wimbledon women’s singles titles in the Open Era won by Serena Williams, who will compete in the Wimbledon women’s singles event for the first time since 2022 after being awarded a wildcard for the main draw.

* Eight - The grass at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is cut to a height of exactly eight millimetres during the tournament.

* Eight - The record for the most Wimbledon men’s singles titles held by one individual, held by Roger Federer.

* Nine - The record for the most Wimbledon women’s singles titles in the Open Era, held by Martina Navratilova.

* Nine - The number of different women to have won the last nine ladies’ singles Wimbledon titles.

* 11 - The number of hours the longest match in Wimbledon history was played, with John Isner’s win over Nicolas Mahut in 2010 lasting 11 hours and five minutes. The record is now effectively unbreakable after Wimbledon introduced a final-set tie-break in 2019, later changed to a 10-point tie-break at 6-6 in 2022.

* 15 - Lottie Dod is the youngest women's singles champion in Wimbledon history, having won the title at 15 years old in 1887.

* 17 - Boris Becker is the youngest men's singles champion in Wimbledon history, having won the title at the age of 17 in 1985.

* 20% - The prize money at Wimbledon saw its biggest annual rise in 2026, going up by 20% to a £64.2 million ($84.85 million) purse, with the men's and women's singles champions taking home £3.6 million each.

* 23 - The number of unique Wimbledon men’s singles title winners in the professional era, or Open Era, which began in 1968.

* 26 - The number of unique Wimbledon women’s singles title winners in the Open Era.

* 37 - Charlotte Cooper Sterry is the oldest women's singles champion in Wimbledon history, having won the title at the age of 37 in 1908.

* 41 - Arthur Gore is the oldest men's singles champion in Wimbledon history, winning the title when he was 41 in 1909.

* 125 - Goran Ivanisevic from Croatia is the lowest-ranked singles champion in Wimbledon history, being 125th in the world when he won the men's title in 2001. Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked women's singles champion in 2023, clinching victory when she was 42nd in the world.

* 129 mph - The fastest serve in the women’s game at Wimbledon, struck by Venus Williams in 2008.

* 153 mph - The fastest serve recorded at Wimbledon, hit by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard last year, surpassing American Taylor Dent's 148 mph set in 2010.

* 2,000,000 - Up to 2 million strawberries are consumed at the venues during the two-week tournament, according to the Wimbledon organisers. REUTERS