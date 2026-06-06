Tennis-French Open women's singles champion Mirra Andreeva

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her final match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

PARIS, June 6 - Factbox on Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Poland's Maja Chwalinska 6-3 6-2 in the French Open final on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Age: 19

Nation: Russia

WTA ranking: 8

Seeding: 8

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2026)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Fiona Ferro (France) 6-3 6-3

Second round: beat Marina Bassols Ribera (Spain) 3-6 6-1 6-1

Third round: beat 27-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2

Fourth round: beat Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 18-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-0 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) 6-1 6-3

EARLY LIFE

* Started playing tennis aged six. Reached the Australian Open girls' final in 2023, losing to Alina Korneeva in three sets.

CAREER TO DATE

* Started her professional career on the ITF circuit in 2022, winning six titles.

* Burst into the spotlight in 2023, reaching the third round at the French Open in her first Grand Slam main draw appearance before making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon weeks later.

* Reached the French Open semi-finals in 2024, losing to Jasmine Paolini. Won silver in the Paris Olympics women's doubles competing as an individual neutral athlete with Diana Shnaider. Claimed her maiden WTA title at the Iasi Open.

* Became the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title when she beat Clara Tauson in the Dubai Tennis Championships final in 2025, aged 17. Went on to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka and claim the Indian Wells title.

* Won titles in Linz and Adelaide in 2026, while also reaching the final in Madrid.

* Beat Chwalinska in the French Open final on Saturday to become the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova claimed the French Open title in 2014. REUTERS