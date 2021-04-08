Tennis: French Open to start a week later on May 30 amid coronavirus crisis

PARIS (REUTERS) - This year's French Open tennis tournament has been postponed by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday (April 8).

The second Grand Slam of the season, which last year was postponed by four months to the autumn and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23.

This year's edition of the clay-court Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.

The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially on the grass-court season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in Den Bosch (WTA and ATP), Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA).