Tennis: Former world number one Halep to rest after nose surgery

The Romanian said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems. PHOTO: AFP
BUCHAREST (AFP) - Former world number one Simona Halep said Monday (Sept 12) she would need a few weeks of rest after undergoing nose surgery.

The Romanian, who currently ranks ninth in the world, said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, and they got worse during the summer, making it hard to breathe especially at night.

"The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery," the 30-year-old said in an Instagram post, adding that the surgeon took "this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention".

"Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity," she said, posting a picture of her smiling from what looked like a hospital bed, her nose bandaged.

"See you soon on the tennis court." Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out of the US Open in the first round last month, losing to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

