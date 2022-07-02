Tennis: Former champion Halep into Wimbledon last 16

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates beating Magdalena Frech of Poland. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Former champion Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday (July 2) with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Halep, seeded 16, fired an impressive 24 winners past her 92nd-ranked opponent, who has never beaten a top-20 player.

"It was a good match but a little difficult because of the wind," said 2019 champion Halep, who has yet to drop a set this year at the tournament.

"I have great memories here and having won the title here before helps my confidence."

The Romanian will next face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or fourth-seeded Paula Badosa for a place in the quarter-finals.

