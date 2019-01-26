Tennis: Five things about Australian Open women's singles champion Naomi Osaka

1. First among firsts

With the win in Melbourne, the 21-year-old Japanese will become the new women's world No. 1, displacing Simona Halep on Monday (Jan 28).

Osaka will be the first Asian tennis player, male or female, to top the singles rankings in the sport. She will also be the 26th woman to hold the No. 1 ranking.

2. Second-youngest world No. 1

At 21 years and 104 days old, Osaka will be the youngest top-ranked player since Caroline Wozniacki, who first topped the rankings in 2010, when she was 20 years and 92 days old.

3. Back-to-back Grand Slam champion

Osaka is the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slams since Serena Williams' back-to-back wins in Melbourne, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2015.

She is also the first player since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win a second Slam immediately after a maiden major victory.

The Japanese star won her first Grand Slam title at the infamous 2018 US Open final, where her victory was overshadowed by Serena Williams' tirade at the umpire.

4. Anime lover

Her coach Sascha Bajin used the Japanese anime series Death Note to connect with her when they first started working together, as she was so shy.

5. Winning streak

Following the victory over Petra Kvitova, Osaka now has 60 consecutive wins after winning the first set.