Tennis: Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas swats aside Pablo Cuevas to reach third round

PARIS (REUTERS) - Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a clinical performance to outclass Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Thursday (Oct 1) and advance to the French Open third round.

The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsitsipas broke the 34-year-old Cuevas' serve six times while facing a single break point during his own service games and closed out victory in 88 minutes.

He converted his matchpoint when Cuevas sent a service return long and will next meet Aljaz Bedene, who defeated Nikola Milojevic 7-5 2-6 6-1 7-6(4).