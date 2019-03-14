Tennis: Federer steams into Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Roger Federer, fresh off his 100th career victory, raced past Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday (March 13) to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The Swiss great, seeded fourth in his bid for a record sixth Indian Wells title, needed just 64 minutes to subdue 23rd-ranked Edmund.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion next faces 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who surprised 25th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3.