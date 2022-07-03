Tennis: Federer says he hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time', Bouzkova enters q-finals

LONDON (AFP) - Roger Federer said on Sunday (July 3) that he hopes to play Wimbledon "one more time" despite being sidelined for a year with a knee injury.

"I hope I can come back one more time. I've missed it here," said the eight-time champion as he attended a special ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Centre Court.

The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been sidelined since a quarter-final loss at the tournament in 2021.

He plans to return to action at the Laver Cup in London in September.

On the courts, Marie Bouzkova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon when she breezed past Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Czech won 7-5, 6-2 against the big-serving Garcia, whose challenge was undermined by her 25 unforced errors to her opponent's four.

"I don't know how I got here," said the world No. 66, who had never previously got past the second round of a Slam. "Now we will celebrate with strawberries and cream. It's one of our 100 routines at Wimbledon."

Bouzkova will face either world No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Elise Mertens of Belgium for a place in the semi-finals.