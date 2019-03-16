Tennis: Federer beats Hurkacz, could face Nadal in Indian Wells semi-finals

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Five-time champion Roger Federer held off 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-4 on Friday (Match 15) to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, where he could come up against old foe Rafael Nadal.

Federer, seeded fourth, needed 73 minutes to get past the 22-year-old Hurkacz, who was playing in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final and just the second ATP quarter-final of his career.

The Swiss great, owner of 20 Grand Slam titles who claimed a remarkable 100th career ATP title in Dubai last month, will face either world No. 2 Nadal or 13th-ranked Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the final.

Nadal took a 5-0 record over Khachanov into their quarter-final and if the Spaniard extends that dominance it will set up the 39th career meeting between him and Federer - their fourth at Indian Wells.