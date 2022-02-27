Tennis: Emotional Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with her trophy. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
3 min ago

DOHA (REUTERS) - Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland.

Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak.

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory.

"Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff like that happening in the country next to me. I hope everybody will be safe in the end."

More On This Topic
Tennis: Nadal defeats new world No. 1 Medvedev to reach Acapulco final
Tennis: Zverev fined $54,000 over Acapulco outburst

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top