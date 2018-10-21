Tennis: Elina Svitolina draws first blood at the WTA Finals, beats Petra Kvitova in straight sets

SINGAPORE - Always keep trying is the first rule of sport and Elina Svitolina evidently knows it well. The world No.7 Ukrainian has not beaten the world No.5 Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic since 2014. In fact in seven subsequent losses to Kvitova, Svitolina has won just a single set.

And yet today, in the first match of the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, Svitolina's trying paid off and she won 6-3, 6-3. The event had begun with an upset.

The Ukrainian, who broke in the very first game of the match, was steady while Kvitova was erratic. The Czech hit the better shots but made the worse errors. Both players, who are in the White Group, have two more round-robin matches each.