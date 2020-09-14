Tennis: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev in US Open final to capture first Grand Slam

Dominic Thiem lays down in celebration after winning championship point in his final match against Alexander Zverev.PHOTO: AFP
Published
10 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS/AFP) - Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (6) to win the US Open for the first time on Sunday (Sept 13).

The second seed became the first Austrian to claim a singles title at Flushing Meadows, albeit in unique circumstances as no fans were present at the hardcourt major due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 4hr 2min match inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium marked the first time in the US Open's Open Era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title.

