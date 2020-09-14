Tennis: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev in US Open final to capture first Grand Slam

NEW YORK (REUTERS/AFP) - Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (6) to win the US Open for the first time on Sunday (Sept 13).

The second seed became the first Austrian to claim a singles title at Flushing Meadows, albeit in unique circumstances as no fans were present at the hardcourt major due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 4hr 2min match inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium marked the first time in the US Open's Open Era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title.