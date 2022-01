Tennis: Djokovic's PCR test 'absolutely valid', says Serbian health ministry official

BELGRADE (REUTERS) - A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 16 is valid, a Serbian health ministry official said on Friday (Jan 14).

"After the documentation appeared on social networks, we analysed the document, and the document is absolutely valid," said Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis Staff team working on fighting Covid-19 in the country.

He said there was no legal penalty for those who break quarantine rules in Serbia, referring to Djokovic's interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

"I defend his free will not to get vaccinated," Gojkovic said.