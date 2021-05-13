Tennis: Djokovic sweeps into Italian Open quarter-finals in front of Roman crowd

Novak Djokovic outclassed his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.
ROME (AFP) - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic swept into the Italian Open quarter-finals on Thursday (May 13) with a straight sets wins over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in front of spectators who were allowed to watch in the Foro Italico for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-time Rome champion won 6-2, 6-1 in 70 minutes against the 48th-ranked Spaniard with the venue filled to 25 per cent of capacity.

"It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd," said the 33-year-old.

"It was nice to see them back."

After losing his opening service game, Djokovic powered back with five breaks of serve, outclassing his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.

"He started well, but I managed to break back straight away and establish the control and consistency," added the Serb.

"I thought I played at least 20 to 30 per cent better than on Monday."

The 18-time Grand Slam winner next plays either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.

