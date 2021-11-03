Tennis: Djokovic survives scare to battle past Fucsovics in Paris

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP singles circuit but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion had said on Sunday that his greatest fear was lack of match practice, having not played since Daniil Medvedev dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September.

The Serb's fears were borne out as Fucsovics put up a sterner test than the 'rabbit caught in the headlights' one he had produced when they met in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year.

"It is my return to competition after almost two months of not playing in an official tournament," said Djokovic. "Thus it was difficult to get into my rhythm but I am happy it is a decent win."

Djokovic - who is also making a rare appearance in the doubles in Paris - said he expected a tough match despite having beaten his opponent the three previous times they had met.

"It was a super battle," he said. "Now I must play more to rediscover my level of intensity.

"The more matches I play, the better I will play.

"I know this well as I have been in this situation before. Hopefully that experience will be useful."

The year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings is based on results during the calendar season and he can seal it for the seventh time with a triumph in Paris.

The first set was comfortable for him, and it looked like the Serb would mark his return with a routine success, but the 40th-ranked Fucsovics rallied in the second, breaking twice to take the set.

The world No. 1 looked to be in trouble in the deciding set, with Fucsovics playing the better tennis, but at 1-1, 30-30, Djokovic won 10 points in a row to take charge of the match, finishing the contest with a forehand volley.

Looking for his sixth Paris Masters title, he will play the winner of the all-French clash between Adrian Mannarino and the mercurial 15th seed Gael Monfils.



Novak Djokovic (left) greets Marton Fucsovics after their ATP Paris Masters match at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Nov 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Earlier, another seed had had a tough time of it as well.

Felix Auger-Aliassime set up a second-round clash with Domink Koepfer, conqueror of Andy Murray, after coming from a set down to beat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 21-year-old Canadian ninth seed needed five match points to do so against a dogged opponent, who played way above his world ranking of 66.

Auger-Aliassime will need to be at his best when he faces Koepfer, who saved seven match points against former world No. 1 Murray on Monday before sealing victory with his first.

"The end of the first set was disappointing but I reacted well," said Auger-Aliassime. "I bounced back in the second set.

"After returning so well, I created occasions and I won the second set and then I finished very well.

"So the match was indeed with an upward phase which was positive for me."



Felix Auger-Aliassime plays during an ATP Paris Masters match at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Nov 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



He has been very much also on an upward phase including reaching the US Open semi-finals although aided by his quarter-final opponent Carlos Alcaraz retiring from the match with a thigh injury.

The 18-year-old Spaniard, though, has recovered and showed real toughness in overcoming Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 in a thrilling see-saw encounter which lasted seven minutes shy of three hours.

Herbert, fired up by a partisan crowd, had saved two match points but then limply handed victory to Alcaraz with his 10th double fault of the match.

Alcaraz will face the in-form Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the second round in what promises to be a cracking encounter of two up-and-coming talents.