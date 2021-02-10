Tennis: Djokovic passes Tiafoe test, Serena sublime at Australian Open but Andreescu and Kvitova out

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic was made to sweat at the Australian Open on Wednesday (Feb 10), as Serena Williams made serene progress in her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

As Major winners Stan Wawrinka, Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitova were second-round casualties, Djokovic dropped his first set before grinding past America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

"I was fortunate to get through the third set today, it was anybody's game," said the defending champion, after his win in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed looked in control after taking the first set, but lightning-quick Tiafoe, who reached the quarter-finals two years ago, refused to go quietly.

The American bounced back to take a close second set but imploded as tensions rose in the fourth, receiving a code violation for an audible obscenity as Djokovic took charge.

The Serb is targeting a record-extending ninth title and his 18th Grand Slam trophy overall as he snaps at the heels of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who top the all-time list with 20 each.

He avoided the fate of 2014 winner Wawrinka, who blew three match points in the fifth-set tiebreaker in his four-hour epic with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who won 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (11-9).

"I had some chance to finish the match, I didn't finish," said the 35-year-old Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam winner.

"I hesitated a little bit when I had the match point and I lost it."

Earlier, the 39-year-old Williams continued her quest to equal Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 tennis Grand Slams with a 6-3, 6-0 romp past 99th-ranked Serbian Nina Stojanovic in just 69 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams hit 27 winners in her 101st Australian Open match while again sporting her unique, one-legged catsuit inspired by track legend "Flo-Jo".

"I'm here to have fun and it's great to be playing in front of a crowd," said the American great.

With Australia virtually virus-free, the tournament is welcoming the biggest Grand Slam crowds since the pandemic, although attendances are well down on previous years.

In the evening session, Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka thwarted Caroline Garcia with an effortless straight-sets victory, as she stormed into the third round, where she will face 27th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The third seed, faced a tricky contest against the Frenchwoman, who was ranked a career-high of fourth in late 2018 but never gave her a sniff in the 6-2, 6-3 victory in 61 minutes.

“I stayed focused throughout the match and I tried to play within myself,” Osaka, who hit 23 winners, told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. “She’s a tough opponent because you don’t know how she might play.”

The three-time Grand Slam winner is riding a 16-match unbeaten streak – including the US Open final – dating back 12 months, and is building momentum having not played before arriving in Australia since her triumph in New York.

Osaka is eyeing redemption after her title defence last year ended with a shock loss to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round.

'Crowd helped me fight'

Williams' older sister Venus, 40, however, was a major casualty when she painfully rolled her ankle in the first set against Sara Errani before hobbling through a 6-1, 6-0 defeat.

And Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion who missed the entire 2020 season with a knee injury, saw her comeback come to an abrupt end, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei.

"You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight," said Hsieh, after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Elsewhere Kvitova, the former Wimbledon champion and Melbourne runner-up in 2019, committed 44 unforced errors in her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 defeat by Romania's Sorana Cirstea as the big names tumbled on day three.

However, reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem, runner-up to Djokovic last year, was all smiles as he beat Germany's Dominik Kopfer 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

"It was great, to be honest," the Austrian said of his performance on Margaret Court Arena.

"I really love this court and have pretty good stats on it, so super happy to be back."

Eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina also hurried into the last 32, brushing aside Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 in 1hr 32min on Show Court 2.

Germany's volatile US Open finalist Alexander Zverev will close out the night session against America's Maxime Cressy.

The tantrum-prone local Nick Kyrgios could also provide fireworks out on his favourite John Cain Arena against France's 29th seed Ugo Humbert.

Women's second seed Simona Halep appeared to have overcome a lower back injury in her 6-2, 6-1 romp past wild card Lizette Cabrera on Monday and faces another Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the night session.