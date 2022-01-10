Tennis: Djokovic legal battle opens on Monday, glitch delays online access to hearing

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday (Jan 10), but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.

Forty minutes after the case was scheduled to open, the website providing public access to the hearing was still inaccessible, telling users: "Server Too Busy" or "Temporary disruption".

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week.

He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

His lawyers will tell the court he should be allowed to remain in Australia because a recent second Covid-19 infection made him exempt from vaccine entry requirements.

Government lawyers reject that argument saying Djokovic failed to meet the medical criteria as his illness was not "acute," according to a filing late Sunday.

They will seek to have his appeal dismissed with costs, paving the way for his deportation as soon as Monday evening.

Djokovic is expected to watch from the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system - some for years on end.

For days, demonstrators and counter-demonstrators have gathered outside the facility. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.

Hours before the hearing, a pro-refugee banner was unfurled from the roof and police removed a small number of protestors from the scene.

At a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic's mother Dijana claimed her son was staying "in not human conditions".

"They detained him and even don't give him breakfast, he has only lunch and dinner," she said, quoted by N1 regional television.

"He does not have a normal window, he stares at a wall."