Tennis: Djokovic into Wimbledon last 16 after rocky third set

LONDON (AFP) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a rocky third set to defeat American qualifier Denis Kudla to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 13th time on Friday (July 2).

The world number one triumphed over 114-ranked Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to book a place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 55th time.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th major, cruised through the first two sets but then had to fight back from 1-4 down and also 1/4 in the tiebreaker before he recorded a 75th win at the All England Club.

Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin of Chile.