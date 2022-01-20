Tennis: Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing Covid-19 treatment, says CEO

Novak Djokovic has reportedly purchased 80 per cent of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes.
COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80 per cent stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter Covid-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday (Jan 19).

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, and expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.

A spokesman for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tennis number one has stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia on Sunday night, ruling him out of the Australian Open.

