Tennis: Djokovic and Halep top seeds at Australian Open, hot favourite Serena is No. 16

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Tennis' world No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were named top seeds on Thursday (Jan 10) for next week's Australian Open, with 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams lurking at No. 16 on the women's side.

The Serb heads long-time rival Rafael Nadal and defending champion Roger Federer, with young-gun Alexander Zverev seeded fourth as he targets a maiden Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who thrashed the recovering Andy Murray in a Melbourne practice match ahead of the season's first Grand Slam on Thursday, is aiming to make history by claiming a record seventh Australian Open crown when the tournament starts at Melbourne Park on Monday, as is Swiss legend Federer.

The pair face a stern challenge from Zverev, the torch-bearer for the next generation who has so far failed to get beyond the quarter-finals at any major.

With world No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro missing through injury, South Africa's Kevin Anderson is elevated to fifth seed with last year's beaten finalist Marin Cilic at No. 6.

Halep, the reigning French Open champion, takes the top seeding among the women courtesy of her leading ranking, but she enters the tournament with only one match in four months under her belt after an injury layoff.

The Romanian, the beaten finalist last year, is returning from a herniated disc and was bundled out of the Sydney International on Wednesday at the first hurdle by rising home-grown star Ashleigh Barty .

Denmark's defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who is battling health problems and poor form, is seeded third, one behind Germany's Angelique Kerber, who won here three years ago.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka is at No. 4 while Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion who also slumped out of Sydney early, is seeded fifth.

Overshadowing them all is the mighty Williams, who last played the tournament in 2017 when she won for the seventh time while eight weeks pregnant.

The 37-year-old enters the tournament seeded 16th, but has proved in the past that such numbers mean little to her. She is the hot favourite to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

Selected seedings: Men's singles - 7 Dominic Thiem (Aut). 8 Kei Nishikori (Jpn). 9 John Isner (USA). 10 Karen Khachanov (Rus). 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre). 16 Milos Raonic (Can). 24 Chung Hyeon (Kor). 27 Alex de Minaur (Aus). 30 Gael Monfils (Fra).

Women's singles - 6 Elina Svitolina (Ukr). 7 Karolina Pliskova (Cze). 8 Petra Kvitova (Cze). 9 Kiki Bertens (Ned). 10 Daria Kasatkina (Rus). 11 Aryna Sabalenka (Blr). 15 Ashleigh Barty (Aus). 17 Madison Keys (USA). 18 Garbine Muguruza (Esp). 19 Caroline Garcia (Fra). 21 Wang Qiang (Chn). 22 Jelena Ostapenko (Lat). 26 Dominika Cibulkova (Svk). 28 Hsieh Su-wei (Tpe). 30 Maria Sharapova (Rus).