Tennis: Djokovic a victim of politics, kept in captivity in Australia, say family

BELGRADE (REUTERS, AFP) - Novak Djokovic's family said he was the victim of a "political agenda" in Australia as they rallied around the world No. 1 who was denied entry into the country on Thursday (Jan 6) for his Australian Open title defence.

The 34-year-old Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements to compete in the year's first Major, but after a public outcry, he was detained by officials at the border on Thursday.

Djokovic is now in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his lawyers secured an agreement for him to stay in the country for a court hearing on Monday, in which he hopes to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

"They're keeping him in captivity. They're stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and Serbian people," Djokovic's father Srdjan told reporters in Belgrade on Thursday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier that Djokovic would receive no special treatment.

"Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees. Serbia has always shown that he comes from a proud nation," Srdjan said.

"This has nothing to do with sports, this is a political agenda. Novak is the best player and the best athlete in the world, but several hundred million people from the West can't stomach that."

Djokovic's mother Dijana described the situation as "scandalous".

"They want to clip his wings, but we know how strong he is," she said.

Djokovic's family later held a rally in front of Serbia's parliament building in the city centre with around 300 of his fans, some draped in Serbian flags and chanting slogans in support of the player.

His father told the crowd that the protests would be held every day until his son was released.

The nation's president Aleksandar Vucic has also weighed in.

He claimed Djokovic was being hounded as other tennis players had been permitted to enter Australia with medical exemptions.

"What is not fair-play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody including the Australian Prime Minister, pretending that the rules apply to all," Vucic told the media.

"I fear that this relentless political pursuit of Novak will continue until the moment they can prove something, because when you cannot defeat somebody, then you turn to these type of things."