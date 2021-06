LONDON (REUTERS) - Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has pulled out of Wimbledon due to injury, the world No. 3 Romanian said on Friday (Jun 25).

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," the 29-year-old, who won the title when Wimbledon was last held in 2019, said on Instagram.