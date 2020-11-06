Tennis: Daniil Medvedev beats Diego Schwartzman to reach Paris Masters semis

PARIS (AFP) - Third seed Daniil Medvedev thrashed Diego Schwartzman on Friday (Nov 6) to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals, leaving the Argentinian facing a nervous wait to see if he will qualify for the ATP Tour Finals.

Russian Medvedev raced to a 6-3, 6-1 win in just 64 minutes to set up a last-four clash with either Milos Raonic or in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Schwartzman will still book a Tour Finals debut in London if Pablo Carreno Busta, who faces Rafael Nadal later on Friday, fails to win the title at Bercy Arena.

Medvedev has now won all four of his meetings with Schwartzman.

The world number five, whose seven ATP titles have all come on hard courts, broke Schwartzman's serve in the third game and never looked back.

Schwartzman never looked like mounting a comeback, winning just one of 28 points on Medvedev's first serve.