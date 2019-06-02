Tennis: Czech teen Vondrousova thrashes Sevastova for maiden place in French Open quarters

PARIS (DPA) - Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova stormed into her first career Grand Slam tennis quarter-final on Sunday (June 2), with a 6-2, 6-0 thumping of Latvian 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova at the French Open.

She raced into a 3-0 lead, then had a slight hiccup by dropping two games after a medical break to treat what appeared to be blisters on her fingers, but swiftly regained her momentum in sweltering conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sevastova, who had outlasted Elise Mertens 11-9 in the final set on Friday, never got on the scoreboard again as the leftie Vondrousova clinched victory in 59 minutes with a forehand winner.

"She is very tough opponents. I played my best tennis today," Vondrousova said on court. "I am really in love with this place."

The 19-year-old is ranked 38th and has beaten title holder Simona Halep twice this season, including last month in Rome where she reached the quarter-finals, just as at Indian Wells and Miami. She also was a finalist in Istanbul.

Vondrousova, who won a junior doubles title at Roland Garros and made her senior Grand Slam debut there two years ago, is yet to drop a set in her run to the last eight, where she meets either Kaia Kanepi of Estonia or Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic.

Later on Sunday, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza was to face last year's finalist Sloane Stephens.

On the men's side, 11-time winner Rafael Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer face Argentinian opponents in back-to-back centre-court matches in Juan Ignacio Londero and Leonardo Mayer.

There is also what promises a tasty meeting between 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka and rising Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.