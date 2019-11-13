Tennis: Czech player Berdych ends career

PRAGUE (DPA) - Former world number four Tomas Berdych has retired from tennis and will make an official announcement at the ATP Finals in London on Saturday, his father has said.

Martin Berdych told the Czech paper Blesk on Wednesday (Nov 13) about the decision which his son seemed to confirm in an online video, saying: "it was supposed to be a surprise."

The 34-year-old has recently suffered hip problems which kept him well away from the form with which he reached the Wimbledon final in 2010.

He also reached the semi-finals of the other three grand slams.

In addition to winning 13 career singles titles, Berdych was Davis Cup champion with the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013.