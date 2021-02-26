Tennis: Courtside with French world No. 35 Adrian Mannarino

Q: Favourite memory from your career so far?

A: Reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon 2018 after five sets against Daniil Medvedev. I was happy to show that all the hard work with my team paid off and especially because I had good results at Wimbledon the year before so there was the pressure of needing to do well again. Winning matches in Grand Slams is the highest goal for tennis players and it's always such a satisfaction for us.

Q: Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A: (John) Isner's serve because in my opinion he has the best serve in the world at the moment.

Q: Player you haven't met you would like to play against?

A: Andre Agassi. He was my idol growing up.

Q: If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Formula One driver. I like driving fast cars and that's something I would really enjoy.

Q: Who has been the biggest inspiration to you?

A: Marcelo Rios. He was a good left-handed player so I was trying to duplicate what he was doing and inspire myself from his game.

Q: Which is your favourite city to compete in?

A: Paris.

Q: If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A: Anywhere with good weather, probably Miami.