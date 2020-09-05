Tennis: Coric stages comeback to oust Tsitsipas in US Open, Zverev wins after delay over opponent's virus 'scare'

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Croat Borna Coric saved six match points as he rallied from 5-1 down in the fourth set to stun Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) and send the fourth seed tumbling out of tennis' US Open in the third round on Friday (Sept 4).

In the sort of late drama that would on any other year have had the Flushing Meadows crowd baying for more, Coric staged a remarkable comeback at an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach the fourth round after the fifth set tiebreak.

The gritty 27th seed had looked down for the count when Tsitsipas twice served for the match in the fourth set but the 22-year-old Greek faltered with victory in his grasp.

Coric again had to come from a break down in the fifth but looked indefatigable even after 41/2 hours on court and secured a famous victory on his second match point.

"I just have to be honest and have to say that I was real lucky," said Coric, who will face Australian Jordan Thompson on Sunday for a spot in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Earlier, Alexander Zverev feared his tie with Adrian Mannarino might not go ahead due to coronavirus protocols but the German secured a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win in a match delayed almost three hours due to talks between the organisers and New York health officials.

The third-round clash was originally scheduled to start at 2.30pm local time (2.30am on Saturday in Singapore) at Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back while the United States Tennis Association engaged in "collaborative dialogue" with health officials.

"I was told there is very little chance that we were going to play," Zverev said courtside after the match. "The New York State called and said he (Mannarino) shouldn't play.

"So it was back and forth, back and forth... it was political, not about us players."

Mannarino was placed under an "enhanced protocol plan" after coming in contact with fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire, who pulled out of the tournament having tested positive for Covid-19.

"I was preparing to go on court at 2.30pm. The tour manager came to talk to me and explained the situation that the state department of health took over the city," he told reporters.

"The city allowed me to play but the state took over this decision to say I've been exposed to a positive case so I should be quarantined in my room and not be able to go on the court.

"They told me they were trying to contact some guys and see if this decision could be changed. Obviously a lot of effort has been done, they pushed the match back - Sascha (Zverev) agreed, which is nice.

Zverev next faces Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Jan-Lennard Struff with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round. The three-time champion at Flushing Meadows and 17-time Grand Slam winner was never really pushed by the German, who has taken just one set off the Serb in their five career meetings.

The only drama came early on when Struff had break-point opportunities but could not convert against Djokovic's serve in the first game.

In the women's draw, Czech Petra Kvitova struggled with unforced errors but still had enough weapons to defeat American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had 28 unforced errors and five double faults but moved up a gear when it mattered to win her first career meeting with baseline battler Pegula.

The sixth seed broke the world No. 63 twice in each set and completed the win when Pegula sent a return wide. Next up for her will be another American in Shelby Rogers, who earlier advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win against compatriot Madison Brengle.

The US Open is the only Grand Slam event where Kvitova has failed to reach the semi-finals.