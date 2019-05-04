Tennis: Chilean talent Garin springs second surprise in Munich, beating third seed Cecchinato

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) - Chile's Cristian Garin sprung a second surprise in two days at the Munich Open on Saturday (May 4), beating third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay court ATP tournament.

Garin, ranked 47 in the world, beat world number three and two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Friday before continuing his fine form against Cecchinato in a semi-final which was repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Ranked outside the top 200 just a year ago, Garin won his first ATP Tour title in Houston last month.

The 22-year-old Chilean will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.