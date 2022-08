MONTREAL (AFP) - Pablo Carreno Busta seized his first career ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday (Aug 14) with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Hubert Hurkacz in Montreal.

Carreno Busta - playing in his first final at the elite Masters level - became the third Spaniard to lift the Canadian title after Rafael Nadal and Manuel Orantes.

He's the first unseeded winner in Canada since Guillermo Canas two decades ago. Poland's Hurkacz had won his first five career ATP finals.