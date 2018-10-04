Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki to defend WTA Finals crown in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to defend her singles title at the Oct 21-28 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

The Dane and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic qualified for the season-ending tournament on Thursday (Oct 4), joining world No. 1 Simona Halep, Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Three more spots are left for grabs for the last edition of the tournament in Singapore, before it moves to Shenzhen, China, in 2019.

Wozniacki, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, defeated Venus Williams in the championship match to win the WTA Finals in 2017. Said the 28-year-old Wozniacki: "I'm very happy to qualify for the WTA Finals. Winning the WTA Finals last year was a huge accomplishment for me, and helped my confidence leading into this season. I look forward to coming back to Singapore to try and (retain) my title."

Kvitova, also 28, is making her sixth appearance at the WTA Finals after a tour-leading five titles this season. The 2011 champion is making her return after she was attacked in her home by a knife-wielding intruder in December 2016.

"It's a huge honour to qualify for the WTA Finals again," said Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

"It will be my first time back there since I came back to tennis so it means a lot to me and has always been one of my big goals for the season. I can't wait to visit Singapore again, especially in the tournament's final year there."

